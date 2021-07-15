The questioning would come months after several of Cuomo’s former aides accused him of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior. One former aide to the governor, Charlotte Bennett, told the New York Times that he asked her invasive personal questions that she interpreted as sexual advances. Another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, detailed allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo spanning several years.
Cuomo has apologized if anything he said may “have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation” but denied ever inappropriately touching or propositioning anyone in his office.
After mounting political pressure and calls for him to resign, Cuomo in February reversed course and said he would refer an investigation of the accusations against him to New York State Attorney General Letitia James.
A representative for James declined to comment Thursday. A spokesman for Cuomo said the latest developments suggested the inquiry was politically motivated.
“We have said repeatedly that the Governor doesn’t want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the Attorney General’s review,” Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said in a statement.
James’s investigation into Cuomo’s workplace conduct comes amid several other probes that are scrutinizing aspects of the Cuomo administration, in which at least a dozen current and former staffers have been interviewed, The Washington Post reported last month.
Read more: