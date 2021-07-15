“The Biden administration on Thursday is launching the biggest anti-poverty program undertaken by the federal government in more than a half-century, delivering monthly payments to the overwhelming majority of American parents for the first time,” Jeff Stein reports . “The Department of Treasury said it has sent checks to households representing approximately 60 million children under a provision in the stimulus package passed by Democrats in March.”

“The benefit, expected to cost roughly $120 billion per year, provides $300 per child under age 6, as well as $250 per child 6 or older. The administration previously said that roughly 88 percent of all U.S. children nationwide would receive the aid.”

“The program is a major political and economic test for President Biden and his administration. Already, the IRS has come under fire for producing a beneficiary website that critics say is difficult to navigate. Some experts think the White House is overstating the program’s anti-poverty impact. The payments are going out amid concerns that the U.S. economy is running too hot … And the White House’s attempt to extend the program beyond December is tangled up in broader congressional negotiations, leaving its long-term fate uncertain.”

“But White House officials say these criticisms risk obscuring the potentially transformational impact of the new child benefit. If successful, they say, the program could lift millions of American children out of poverty — which could translate into major improvements in child nutrition, educational outcomes and mental health for an enormous number of people.”