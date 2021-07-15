Former Trump acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller even testified in May of this year that the media’s “irresponsible commentary” on this topic inflamed the situation ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
What we’ve found out since then, though, can be understood as little else but an affirmation of this cautionary coverage.
In the two months since Miller’s testimony, we’ve learned that two of the highest-ranking figures overseeing the U.S. military — Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark A. Milley and Miller’s predecessor as defense secretary, Mark T. Esper — both had significant worries about Trump involving the military in the election. And according to at least one report, even Miller shared in that, at least to some extent.
The latest bombshell comes from my Post colleagues Philip Rucker and Carol D. Leonnig, who report in their new book that Milley was quite worried about a potential coup and battened down the hatches against it. Milley even compared it to a “Reichstag moment” — i.e. the rhetoric Adolf Hitler used after an arson attack on Germany’s government to gain absolute political power:
As Trump ceaselessly pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, grew more and more nervous, telling aides he feared that the president and his acolytes might attempt to use the military to stay in office, Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker report in “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year.”Milley described “a stomach-churning” feeling as he listened to Trump’s untrue complaints of election fraud, drawing a comparison to the 1933 attack on Germany’s parliament building that Hitler used as a pretext to establish a Nazi dictatorship.“This is a Reichstag moment,” Milley told aides, according to the book. “The gospel of the Führer.”...If someone wanted to seize control, Milley thought, they would need to gain sway over the FBI, the CIA and the Defense Department, where Trump had already installed staunch allies. “They may try, but they’re not going to f---ing succeed,” he told some of his closest deputies, the book says.In the weeks that followed, Milley played reassuring soothsayer to a string of concerned members of Congress and administration officials who shared his worries about Trump attempting to use the military to stay in office.“Everything’s going to be okay,” he told them, according to the book. “We’re going to have a peaceful transfer of power. We’re going to land this plane safely. This is America. It’s strong. The institutions are bending, but it won’t break.”
Rucker and Leonnig’s book also, notably, ascribes similar fears to Esper, whom Trump fired shortly after the election.
An excerpt of the book published this week recounts when Esper tried to prevent NBC News from publishing a story he worried could presage his firing:
In truth, Esper expected that Trump would fire him after the election, but was hoping to hold on if he could, at least for a few days after the election. He was worried about what Trump might try to do with the military if he were not at the helm. Esper warned [NBC reporter Courtney] Kube that publishing her story could result in a more compliant acting secretary of defense, which could have worrisome repercussions. The story was held as they tussled back and forth....Esper had lived through the strain of the 2000 recounts and the Bush v. Gore case. He had repeatedly told his deputies that he wanted this election to be “clean and clear,” as in free of any suggestion of corruption and indisputably clear who had won. He had feared that anything less might give Trump some shred of a reason to call out troops. Later in the evening, as returns posted in Biden’s favor, Esper told a friend, “It looks good.” The defense secretary went to bed comforted by signs that the country would get a divided and stable government — a Democratic president and, he hoped, a Republican Senate.
Lastly comes the curious case of Miller.
The acting successor to Esper provided one of the most significant rebukes of Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection back in March. He told Vice News that it was “pretty much definitive” that the riot wouldn’t have transpired if not for Trump’s speech just before it.
But then in his testimony, he walked that back. He focused more narrowly on Trump having encouraged those who marched toward the Capitol, rather than those who broke into it. (His Vice comments made no such delineation and included both groups.) He acknowledged that he had reassessed.
One other shifting aspect of Miller’s testimony got less attention, though. It was in what he said about the media and the coup narrative. Miller, who defended his department’s actions surrounding the Capitol riot, said in his prepared testimony, “My concerns were heightened by commentary in the media about the possibility of a military coup or that advisers to the president were advocating the declaration of martial law.”
But when he delivered his opening statement, he ratcheted that up, calling that commentary “irresponsible.”
“I want to remind you and the American public that during that time there was irresponsible commentary by the media about a possible military coup or that advisers to the president were advocating the declaration of martial law,” he said.
Within just a few days, though, Axios reported that Miller was indeed among those who seemingly took that possibility seriously. “Miller told associates he had three goals for the final weeks of the Trump administration,” reported Jonathan Swan and Zachary Basu. “#1: No major war. #2: No military coup. #3: No troops fighting citizens on the streets.”
At the time I admit I wasn’t quite sure what to make of that. Maybe these were the off-the-cuff comments or perhaps even the lighthearted quip of a short-timer. (Miller was appointed after Esper’s firing Nov. 9 and was due to serve just two months, given that Trump had lost reelection.)
What we’ve since learned about Esper’s and Milley’s fears, though, point to this being more of an at-face-value thing. Which would mean we now have two men who led the Defense Department and the nation’s highest-ranking military officer all suggesting that this was indeed something that concerned them — to the point where one of them was comparing it to Nazi Germany and another sought to hold onto his job for just a few more days so he could make sure he prevented such a drastic scenario.
That doesn’t necessarily mean some of the speculation wasn’t over-the-top. The idea that the military might have ever gone along with such a ploy or that a coup might have ever been successful might have been overwrought in certain instances. Our institutions held, despite the pressure on their foundations (again).
But at some point, the Pollyannaish claims and possibly even truly held beliefs that “he would never really do that” need to be measured against the emerging historical record — from those most familiar with these possibilities.