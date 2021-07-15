Moldova is Europe’s least-developed country, in large part because of systemic corruption and “state capture” — when leaders use public institutions and policymaking processes to enrich themselves. In 2019, “super-oligarch” Vlad Plahotniuc, who many Moldovans believe helped siphon off millions of dollars from government coffers, was forced to flee the country after a joint effort by the United States, Russia and the European Union. In 2014, a bank fraud removed a staggering $1 billion from the country’s banking system, the equivalent of 12 percent of Moldova’s gross domestic product.