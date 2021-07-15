Bowman hopes his $1.43 trillion measure will be adopted as part of a larger partisan spending package being assembled by House Democrats whose priorities were dropped from the bipartisan infrastructure deal embraced by President Biden.
His “Green New Deal for Public Schools” calls for a $446 billion investment in the green retrofitting of public schools, along with major investments in the expansion of social services and a curriculum upgrade in school districts serving low-income communities. The money would be laid out over 10 years.
- Grants distributed by a proposed Office of Sustainable Schools that would live within the Department of Education and work with the Department of Energy would foot the bill for schools to make energy efficient upgrades and electrifying facilities that would eliminate carbon emissions. The funding would also cover climate resilience efforts such as building out broadband infrastructure and EV charging stations, and garden and tree planting.
- “Schools are the best epicenter to be leaders in what climate infrastructure should look like, in terms of sustainable energy, in terms of renewable energy, and in terms of energy sharing,” Bowman, a former middle-school principal, told The Washington Post in an interview.
- “In terms of how we support the social, emotional, and economic needs for students and families within a particular community to prepare for the challenges of climate change — our schools are not doing any of that at this moment."
- A report released by the ‘climate + community project,’ a research collaborative started at the University of Pennsylvania, forecast that Bowman’s proposal would fund 1.3 million jobs per year and eliminate 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.
Bowman told Power Up the White House has been “very receptive and very excited” about his proposal that has “direct alignment” with the president’s pledge to slash greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Upon assuming office, Biden issued a directive for the government to spend 40 percent of sustainability investments on disadvantaged communities.
But Bowman is among the congressional progressives concerned that Biden may fall short of hitting his domestic climate goals after key climate-related measures were stripped from the $1 trillion infrastructure deal hammered out by a bipartisan group of senators. Senators also this week announced a $3.5 billion spending deal aimed at passing via maneuver known as reconciliation relying solely on Democratic votes.
- That plan would put significant money toward incentivizing clean energy and creating electric vehicle charging stations nationwide — though few of its details have yet to be formally drafted. The measure would be funded with tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations, and is a sweeping effort to remake the social safety net.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters that members of the caucus are still gathering details but have been told that the group’s priorities will be included in the reconciliation deal. The caucus’s support “is not guaranteed until we see how our priorities fit into the framework,” Jayapal added.
The influential bloc of liberal lawmakers has adopted as a priority the $446 billion for the greening of schools from Bowman’s bill and wants to see it become part of any reconciliation plan.
- So far, the bill has garnered 22 co-sponsors, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), and Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.). Bowman declined to say whether he supports the Senate’s early spending framework, but expressed optimism his schools’ proposal would be incorporated.
⚠️: President Biden rallied Senate Democrats on Wednesday in support of the both the infrastructure deal and reconciliation packages, pitching them both as he seeks to steer them through a 50-50 Senate. But Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has already taken issue with climate provisions included in the reconciliation deal.
Bowman, who has become one of the most vocal critics of Manchin and called him the “new Mitch McConnell” over the West Virginia lawmaker’s initial opposition to a sweeping voting rights bill, issued a warning to him over climate-related language: “History will remember this moment.”
- “You have parts of the country that are reaching 118 degrees, parts of the country have never been that hot, recent storms on the east coast, massive flood and destruction of property — I mean, climate change is here and it’s real,” said Bowman. “I encourage my colleagues to be on the right side of history — this about their legacy, and all of our legacies: how do we respond to the climate crisis that’s right in front of us? History will tell the story of who answered that question correctly.”
On the Hill
BIDEN’S SENATE HOMECOMING: “Biden went to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to rally Senate Democrats around roughly $4 trillion in new, once-in-a-generation economic investments to revitalize U.S. infrastructure, battle climate change and expand health-care benefits and the federal social safety net,” our colleagues Seung Min Kim, Tony Romm, Mike DeBonis and Marianna Sotomayor report.
- “Inside the closed-door lunch — Biden’s first such in-person visit as president — he tapped into his roots, emphasizing the package’s potentially transformational effect on America’s middle class. Biden mused at one point about how appealing the proposals might have been to his father and asked senators to keep in mind people like his old neighbors in Scranton, Pa., as they consider the legislation.”
- Good news: “The outline covers much of Biden’s $4 trillion economic agenda,” the New York Times’ Jonathan Weisman, Emily Cochrane and Jim Tankersley report. “It addresses every major category from his American Families Plan, including investments in child care, paid leave and education, and expanded tax credits that [today] will begin providing a monthly check to most families with children.”
- Bad news: “Nodding to budget constraints, party leaders conceded that many of the programs — including the tax credits — could be temporary, leaving a future Congress to decide whether to extend them.”
Global power
HAPPENING TODAY: “Angela Merkel is scheduled to arrive at the White House for talks with the fourth U.S. president she has known since becoming German chancellor, on a visit partly about policy and partly about legacy as she prepares to leave office this year,” the New York Times’ Melissa Eddy reports.
- “The veteran German leader is expected to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the rise of China and a Russian gas pipeline that Washington opposes during her meetings with Biden, Vice President Harris and other senior U.S. officials,” per AP News’ Frank Jordans.
“From lavish barbecues with President George W. Bush to awkward moments with President Donald Trump, Merkel’s 16-year tenure has had many a candid moment with her U.S. counterparts,” our colleague Loveday Morris writes.
- “When she came to power in 2005, U.S.-German relations were still recovering from Berlin’s opposition to the Iraq War. And Merkel and Bush did not see eye to eye on policies from Guantánamo Bay to actions to fight climate change.”
- “Even with President Barack Obama, with whom she developed a personal friendship, there were hurdles when it came to revelations that U.S. intelligence had tapped her calls.”
- “With Trump, her feelings were often thinly veiled, including one iconic moment in 2018 that first appeared on Merkel’s official Instagram account showing her bearing down over a table with Trump on the other side with his arms folded over his chest.”
At the Pentagon
BUSH CONDEMNS U.S. WITHDRAWAL: “Bush criticized the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan in an interview with a German broadcaster released Wednesday, saying he fears that Afghan women and girls will ‘suffer unspeakable harm,’” AP News reports.
- “Asked in an interview with German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle whether the withdrawal is a mistake, Bush replied: ‘You know, I think it is, yeah, because I think the consequences are going to be unbelievably bad.’”
- “It’s unbelievable how that society changed from the brutality of the Taliban, and all of a sudden — sadly — I’m afraid Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm,” Bush said.
“This much we know: Biden’s decision to withdraw completely from Afghanistan is overwhelmingly popular,” our colleague Aaron Blake writes. “But just because something is popular doesn’t mean it isn’t dicey.”
- “That Bush is going there is significant … There is no question Bush’s reputation is at stake here. Biden hasn’t really tried to put a good face on the withdrawal, essentially acknowledging that things aren’t great but that our continued presence isn’t likely to make them better — or at least be worth the cost.”
- “It’s hardly a triumphant withdrawal. It also comes with the inherent acknowledgment that things haven’t exactly panned out, after two decades, as well as was imagined or promised at the beginning.”
- “By planting this flag, Bush allows himself to argue that perhaps things might have indeed turned out better, but that the will just wasn’t there.”
In the agencies
INFLATION WATCH: “Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said the central bank wouldn’t hesitate to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control but repeatedly emphasized he still expects price pressures to ease later this year,” the Wall Street Journal’s Nick Timiraos reports.
- “Powell’s remarks coincided with rising concerns, among economists as well as ordinary households, that intensifying inflation pressures are creating a burden for many people and posing a potential threat to the recovery from the pandemic recession,” AP News’ Christopher Rugaber reports.
- “The Fed chair will face more questions from the Senate banking panel” today, per Bloomberg’s Craig Toress.
- “Powell’s remarks before Congress this week are his last semiannual testimony before Biden decides whether to give him another four years at the Fed helm or pick someone else. Powell’s tenure as chair expires in February.”
VA CHIEF NOTES SERIOUS FLAWS IN DIGITAL HEALTH SYSTEM FOR VETERANS: “Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough on Wednesday acknowledged fundamental flaws in the agency’s troubled $16 billion effort to modernize veterans’ medical records, a project championed by Trump and his son-in-law that is beset by cost overruns, delays, misrepresentations to Congress and a disastrous rollout at its first hospital,” our colleague Lisa Rein reports.
- “McDonough told Senate lawmakers that a three-month internal review of the electronic health records system found so many structural problems that he cannot continue to deploy it at other hospitals until VA leaders are confident of success. He could not say when the rollout will resume.”
- “He said he has ordered an overhaul that will include better training for clinical staff; more reliable testing and oversight of Kansas City-based Cerner, the health technology giant building the system; and a leadership shake-up, the details of which he did not publicly release.”
Viral
BRITNEY-1, JAMIE-0: “Three weeks ago, Britney Spears delivered an internet-breaking testimony about the horrors she has been forced to endure for the past 13 years under her conservatorship largely controlled by her father, Jamie Spears,” the Daily Beast’s Cheyenne Roundtree reports. “Now, the pop star is finally being heard.”
- “Spears was granted permission to hire a lawyer of her own choice on Wednesday afternoon by L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny.”
- “The monumental development … comes more than a decade after a previous judge sided with court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III, who claimed Spears was not of sound mind to hire her own counsel in 2008. Spears is now being represented by former federal prosecutor turned Hollywood-go-to man Mathew Rosengart.”
Her prerogative💃