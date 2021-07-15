There's a lot of good things that can come from this. Legalizing marijuana would free up law enforcement. They could spend more time or resources going after violent crime, especially now when we have the highest murder rate we ever had in South Carolina. It's also well known that someone of color is nearly four times as likely to be arrested for marijuana than someone who's white, even though they use it at the same rate. And this could provide critical medical care to our veterans who suffer from illnesses like PTSD and others and other and other neighbors and family and friends who suffer from chronic illnesses.