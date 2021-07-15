When former Fox News host Megyn Kelly says there is “no question the media represented it as so much worse than it actually was” — immediately after the woman she was interviewing said she didn’t “want to listen to anybody’s thoughts on the 6th unless they were like there,” which Kelly wasn’t — she’s suggesting that focusing on the threat instead of the non-threat is dishonest. It’s the same strategy that’s been deployed even since the riot was still underway by those seeking to deflect blame from Trump or his base of support.