But it’s also true that the size and energy of the crowd made the violence possible. A cluster of a few dozen people trying to overpower the Capitol Police would likely have failed. A crowd of hundreds or thousands pushing forward and engaging with law enforcement? Very different.
And, of course, it’s true that scores of people used sticks, flagpoles, chemical sprays and their own fists to assault and overpower the officers. Some worked in coordinated groups. Others were apparently swept up in the moment. The crowd pressed into the building, sweeping through offices, damaging property and seeping into areas evacuated by legislators minutes before.
It’s this push — these dozens or hundreds of angry people closing in on the targets of their anger — that is the reason Jan. 6 was a crisis. This was the danger, both to elected officials and to the transfer of power. When people talk about the storming of the Capitol, it’s this group that they mean, not the people who entered the building later and wandered around, and not the crowd that remained outside.
When former Fox News host Megyn Kelly says there is “no question the media represented it as so much worse than it actually was” — immediately after the woman she was interviewing said she didn’t “want to listen to anybody’s thoughts on the 6th unless they were like there,” which Kelly wasn’t — she’s suggesting that focusing on the threat instead of the non-threat is dishonest. It’s the same strategy that’s been deployed even since the riot was still underway by those seeking to deflect blame from Trump or his base of support.
But new reporting on that day makes clear how real the actual danger was — even from Republicans.
Several of those details come from an excerpt of a new book by The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. It details the events before and during the riot, including interviews that reveal how those in the halls of Congress or in Trump’s inner circle were responding.
A number of anecdotes come through Joint Chiefs chairman Mark Milley. During the riot, Rucker and Leonnig report, he was called by Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) who warned that the situation in the Capitol was “really [expletive] up down here.” He appears to have been seeking Milley’s agreement that an attempted evacuation of legislators by bus — necessarily in the vicinity of the crowd nearby — was too dangerous. Milley concurred.
Vice President Mike Pence had a similar struggle, opting to remain in the Capitol both because he wanted to continue the counting of electoral votes that was the focus of the crowd’s anger but also because of the obvious downsides of trying to motorcade elsewhere.
Since shortly after the events that day, it’s been understood that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had a contentious conversation with Trump as the riot was unfolding. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) released a statement in February describing the discussion as McCarthy had relayed it.
“When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol. McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said: ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’"
That Trump was understood as a focal point for pulling the rioters back both reinforces the broad sense of responsibility he bore and the concern his allies had about the events of the day.
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway reportedly tried to get in contact with Trump.
“This is really bad,” she said, according Rucker and Leonnig. “People are going to get hurt. Only he can stop them. He can’t just tweet. He’s got to get down there.”
Other Republicans reportedly called on Trump to intervene to stop what was happening, without success: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called Ivanka Trump, telling her that the president needed “to tell these people to leave.” Ivanka said they were trying to do so.
But Trump wasn’t the only person who was identified for blame. The stress of the moment prompted two legislators who later voted to impeach or convict Trump for inciting the violence also targeted colleagues for culpability in the moment.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) told Milley about an encounter she had with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Jordan had echoed Trump’s rhetoric for months including the president’s false claims about the election outcome.
“While these maniacs are going through the place, I’m standing in the aisle and he said ‘We need to get the ladies away from the aisle. Let me help you,’” Leonnig and Rucker report. “I smacked his hand away and told him, ‘Get away from me. You [expletive] did this.’ ”
That’s similar to the reaction Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) had when he encountered Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Both had pledged to object to the counting of electoral votes, with Hawley being one of the first senators to do so, earning Trump’s praise. Romney reportedly confronted them on the Senate floor, saying, “This is what you have caused.”
All of this layers on top of what we already knew: that legislators were ordered to shelter-in-place, informed about gas masks and eventually evacuated. That they discussed removing the pins identifying them as legislators in hopes that it might allow them to escape unharmed in the event of an encounter with a rioter.
“The Capitol police made an announcement to remind everyone that the chamber seats are all bulletproof and so if we need to, we should get down behind those. And, you know, it was like, wow, this is real,” Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) — a fervent Trump ally — told Smoky Mountain News the following day. “I don’t want to over-exaggerate here, but it was the closest I’ve ever been to 9/11, thinking that a major monument to American success and prosperity is being attacked by people who want to subvert it.”
Other legislators have tried to downplay the events of Jan. 6, only to have their actual responses that day resurrected as counterpoints.
It is very likely that a casual Trump supporter who’d arrived at Capitol Hill at 3 p.m. that day might not have been aware of the most dangerous element of the riot. To that person, the day might have seemed like a big Trump event followed by a sort of informal pep rally.
Legislators in the Capitol that day understood the real danger, whatever some of them say now.