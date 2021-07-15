The U.S. has traditionally been a key leader in the fisheries negotiations. U.S. negotiators first put this issue on the agenda at the WTO and played a major role in advancing the early stages of the negotiations.But in recent years, progress towards a global fisheries agreement has been hampered by a lack of leadership. For the past four years, the U.S. has been missing in action at the WTO. President Trump waged a sustained assault on the global trade organization — repeatedly threatening to withdraw from the WTO, undermining its mechanism for settling disputes and blatantly violating its rules. Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement cast the U.S. as a similarly unreliable partner on the environment.