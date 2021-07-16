We hope you’ll join us in reading along with some or all of these titles. Reviews and Q&As will appear on Fridays throughout the next two months. Don’t forget to tag your social media posts about the books with #APSRS21!
Without further ado, here are this year’s selections:
July 23: Joe Parkinson and Drew Hinshaw, Bring Back Our Girls: The Untold Story of the Global Search for Nigeria’s Missing Schoolgirls
July 30: New reads on Kenya, featuring Regime Threats and State Solutions: Bureaucratic Loyalty and Embeddedness in Kenya by Mai Hassan, Political Violence in Kenya: Land, Elections, and Claim-Making by Kathleen Klaus and Kakuma Refugee Camp: Humanitarian Urbanism in Kenya’s Accidental City by Bram J. Jansen. (These books were postponed from last year’s series.)
Aug. 6: Shelby Grossman, The Politics of Order in Informal Markets: How the State Shapes Private Governance
Aug. 13: Michela Wrong, Do Not Disturb: The Story of a Political Murder and an African Regime Gone Bad
August 20: Séverine Autesserre, The Frontlines of Peace: An Insider’s Guide to Changing the World
Aug. 27: Robtel Neajai Pailey, Development, (Dual) Citizenship and Its Discontents in Africa: The Political Economy of Belonging to Liberia
Sep. 3: Carolyn E. Holmes, The Black and White Rainbow: Reconciliation, Opposition, and Nation-Building in Democratic South Africa
September 10: Tabitha Kanogo, Wangari Maathai