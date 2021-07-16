It’s that time again — the African Politics Summer Reading Spectacular is back for its EIGHTH year! Join us for the next couple of months as we read and do Q&As with the authors of several of the best new books in African politics.

We define “politics” broadly, incorporating biographies about historical figures, journalists’ accounts of contemporary events and the latest political science research on topics ranging from memory to market trading. A special thanks to our guest reviewers for helping out with this year’s series!

We hope you’ll join us in reading along with some or all of these titles. Reviews and Q&As will appear on Fridays throughout the next two months. Don’t forget to tag your social media posts about the books with #APSRS21!

Without further ado, here are this year’s selections:

July 30: New reads on Kenya, featuring Regime Threats and State Solutions: Bureaucratic Loyalty and Embeddedness in Kenya by Mai Hassan, Political Violence in Kenya: Land, Elections, and Claim-Making by Kathleen Klaus and Kakuma Refugee Camp: Humanitarian Urbanism in Kenya’s Accidental City by Bram J. Jansen. (These books were postponed from last year’s series.)

September 10: Tabitha Kanogo, Wangari Maathai