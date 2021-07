“As Alberto Jimenez, 87, stood near the monument listening to the chants from the rally, a torrential rain started and several young protesters immediately rushed to shelter him with their umbrellas,” Lori Rozsa reports . “‘Don't worry, we'll stand here with you,’ Olga Rodriguez, 18, told Jimenez.”“It was the first protest Rodriguez and her friends had ever attended, and her words carried meaning beyond just protecting Jimenez from the rain. She and the hundreds of other young Cubans who have joined protests here and on the island in recent days reflect what some see as a changing of the guard. They believe they can win the fight started by their parents and grandparents. Some of their elders do, too. ‘These young people, they will make this change for freedom,’ said Jimenez.”