But it is also the case that the network has repeatedly aired segments casting doubt on the vaccine. That Carlson is doing so is particularly problematic; he is Fox News’s prime-time star, regularly earning millions of viewers a night. Perhaps the daytime news anchors are offering insights into the utility of vaccination, like pointing out that hospitals keep reporting that their new patients are almost exclusively people who haven’t received a dose of a vaccine. But far fewer people will watch that than see Carlson and the skeptic-of-the-day riffing on how the vaccine might not even work.