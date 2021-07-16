The trend is this: Adults are gaining, on average, a little less than one pound a year. That held true in 2020, regardless of age or sex. When the pandemic started in March 2020, the patients averaged a little over 191 pounds. By the end of the year, they averaged nearly 192 pounds.
The patient records also showed that 35 percent of people lost weight during the pandemic, only a little less than the 39 percent of people who gained weight.
A handful of surveys have found the opposite — that weight gain did intensify.
In polling commissioned by the American Psychological Association, 42 percent of Americans said they gained more weight during the pandemic than they intended, putting on 29 pounds on average. Ten percent said they gained more than 50 pounds.
And in a small study published in March in the Journal of the American Medical Association, 7,400 participants reported gaining about 1.5 pounds per month from February to June 2020.
Yet both of those surveys relied on self-reported data, rather than measurements actually taken in a doctor’s office or hospital. And there can be some downsides from relying on how people perceive themselves.
“The actual numbers don’t necessarily jibe with people’s perception of what’s going on,” Epic’s Christopher Alban said. “People’s perceptions can vary.”
Even if it’s true the pandemic didn’t prompt weight gain, that’s hardly the only health indicator.
The unintended consequences of lockdowns — like the possibility that social isolation could lead to increased substance abuse or mental illness — have been hotly debated through the pandemic. It's something President Donald Trump warned even as he prematurely claimed the pandemic was almost over.
“People are dying the other way, too,” Trump argued in spring 2020. “When you look at what’s happened with drugs, it goes up. When you look at suicides, I mean, take a look at what’s going on. People are losing their jobs. We have to bring it back, and that’s what we’re doing.”
New data is becoming available to measure whether the dire predictions were realized. Here’s what we're seeing so far on several key societal indicators:
Deaths from drug overdoses soared 30 percent last year.
The Centers for Disease Control released provisional data on Wednesday showing that deaths from drug overdoses rose to more than 93,000 last year, like reflecting the pandemic’s toll and the continued spread of the synthetic opioid fentanyl in the illegal narcotic supply.
“The increase came as no surprise to addiction specialists, drug counselors and policy experts who have watched the steady rise in deaths throughout the pandemic,” The Post's Lenny Bernstein and Joel Achenbach wrote.
“Opioids, primarily illegal fentanyl, continued to drive the death toll, as they have for years,” they added. “Overdose deaths involving opioids reached 69,710 in 2020, up from 50,963 in 2019, according to the data. Deaths from methamphetamine and cocaine also rose.”
Americans drank more during the pandemic.
In a study published in December, adults who reported high levels of impact from the pandemic also reported significantly more alcohol use compared with those not as affected by the pandemic. In another survey, 75 percent of Americans increased their alcohol intake during the pandemic to include at least one more day per month. Women increased their alcohol intake by 39 percent compared to 2019.
But suicides may not have risen as anticipated.
The Post's fact-checker Glenn Kessler recently looked into whether the pandemic prompted more suicides — a claim made by not only Trump but also President Biden.
“A lot of folks reaching the breaking point,” Biden said in February. “Suicides are up.”
Yet the following month, researchers from the National Center for Health Statistics published preliminary statistics on the leading causes of death in the United States. There were 44,814 suicides reported in 2020, compared with 47,511 in 2019 and 48,344 in 2018. That would be a decrease of more than 5 percent in one year, Glenn writes.
Yet there's reason to treat the data with some skepticism. For one thing, some of the reported overdose deaths could have also been suicide attempts. And, the number of people with “unintentional injuries” jumped last year — another category that could include uncounted suicides. It's possible that final data may indeed show a rise in suicides, but it's too early to know.
“The final figures might tell a different story,” Glenn writes. “The apparent increase in overdoses and mental health issues certainly indicates the pandemic has taken a serious toll on the American psyche.”
A CDC advisory panel will consider whether to recommend additional coronavirus shots for immunocompromised patients.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which makes vaccine recommendations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will meet next Thursday to discuss giving additional doses to patients with fragile immune systems.
“The advisory panel next week plans to focus on the 2 to 4 percent of U.S. adults who have suppressed immunity, a population that includes organ transplant recipients, people on cancer treatments and people living with rheumatologic conditions, HIV and leukemia,” The Post’s Lena H. Sun, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Laurie McGinley report.
The meeting comes even as top health officials have said that an additional dose of the vaccine is not widely needed.
The current Food and Drug Administration authorization only allows for a two-dose regimen of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, and one dose of the Johnson & Johnson product.
Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that they plan to seek regulatory approval for a third dose of their vaccine, anticipating that some people will need booster shots. But next week’s discussion will not consider this request for regulatory approval. Instead, it will focus on updating clinical considerations for the vaccines, which doesn't require an advisory panel vote.
Vaccine hesitancy is morphing into hostility.
“What began as ‘vaccine hesitancy’ has morphed into outright vaccine hostility, as conservatives increasingly attack the White House’s coronavirus message, mischaracterize its vaccination campaign and, more and more, vow to skip the shots altogether,” The Post’s Dan Diamond, Hannah Knowles and Tyler Pager report. “The notion that the vaccine drive is pointless or harmful — or perhaps even a government plot — is increasingly an article of faith among supporters of former president Donald Trump.”
This position was evident at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference, where some attendees celebrated the fact that Biden had missed his deadline for getting vaccines to 70 percent of adults. Meanwhile, lawmakers such as Reps. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) framed Biden’s push to boost vaccines by going “door-to-door” as government intrusion.
“We’re here to tell government, we don’t want your benefits, we don’t want your welfare, don’t come knocking on my door with your Fauci ouchie,” Boebert said, referring to Biden’s top medical adviser, Anthony S. Fauci.
The message, amplified by conservative media outlets, appears to be resonating. Twenty-nine percent of Americans in a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll said they were unlikely to get vaccinated, compared with 24 percent in April.
Los Angeles County is reimposing indoor mask mandates amid the spread of the delta variant.
The order, which will go into effect on Saturday, marks a dramatic reversal in the country’s reopening. It comes as Los Angeles County reported seven consecutive days of more than 1,000 infection and nearly 400 hospitalized on Wednesday, up from 275 the previous week.
“Masking indoors must again become a normal practice by all, regardless of vaccination status, so that we can stop the trends and level of transmission we are currently seeing,” county officials said in a Thursday newsletter announcing the mandate. “We expect to keep this order in place until we begin to see improvements in our community transmission of covid-19. But waiting for us to be at high community transmission before making a change would be too late.”
While real-world data suggests that all three coronavirus vaccines authorized in the United States protect against severe illness from the delta variant, it’s unclear if they block transmission of the virus if someone contracts it but does not become ill.
“Some experts raised concerns that mandating masks for vaccinated people sends mixed messages about the effectiveness of vaccines at a time authorities are trying to persuade holdouts that the vaccines work,” The Post’s Fenit Nirappil reports. “Others worry there’s no real way of enforcing mask mandates that apply only to the unvaccinated when the United States has not developed a vaccine passport system and businesses rarely ask for proof of vaccination.”
Pandemic origins
The head of the WHO called it “premature” to rule out a lab leak origin for the coronavirus.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said there had been a “premature push” to dismiss the theory that the virus might have escaped from a Chinese lab in the city of Wuhan, the Associated Press's Frank Jordans and Maria Cheng report.
“I was a lab technician myself, I’m an immunologist, and I have worked in the lab, and lab accidents happen,” Tedros said. “It’s common.”
His comments appear to undermine the WHO's March report, which concluded that a laboratory leak was “extremely unlikely.”
Despite the WHO's usual reluctance to criticize powerful member states, Tedros said that China had not been transparent and that getting access to raw data had been a challenge.
More in coronavirus news
- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called on social media platforms to combat coronavirus misinformation, The Post’s Felicia Sonmez and Cat Zakrzewski report.
- The city of Springfield, Missouri has become a cautionary tale for how the more transmissible delta variant can ravage poorly vaccinated communities, The Post’s Fenit Nirappil reports.
- Cleveland State University says it will require students living on campus be vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite a new law banning public schools and colleges in Ohio from mandating the vaccine, the Associated Press’s Andrew Welsh-Huggins reports. The school says the mandate will go forward at the start of the fall semester since the law does not take effect until October.
Elsewhere in health care
A proposed budget bill advanced without the Hyde Amendment.
The House Appropriations Committee voted in favor of a spending bill that leaves out the Hyde Amendment, a policy banning the federal government from funding abortions. The policy has been in spending bills every year since 1976.
An effort to include the amendment failed in the committee’s Thursday markup hearing in a 27-32 vote.
But it will be an uphill battle for Democrats to pass a spending bill that excludes the long-standing restrictions on taxpayer-funded abortion. While they might be able to pass an appropriations bill along party lines in the House, they will need Republican support in the Senate.
Cleveland Clinic and Mount Sinai say they won’t give a controversial Alzheimer’s drug to patients.
“The rejection by the major medical centers is the latest fallout from the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug on June 7, a decision that has also spurred congressional investigations,” the New York Times’s Pam Belluck reports.
Many scientists have questioned whether the drug, known as Aduhelm, is actually effective in slowing cognitive decline from Alzheimer’s.
Cleveland Clinic said in a statement that a panel of its experts had “reviewed all available scientific evidence on this medication" and determined not to carry the drug “at this time.” While individual physicians at the clinic can prescribe the drug, patients will have to go elsewhere to receive it via intravenous infusion.