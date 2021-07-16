The Disciplinary Chamber is at the heart of the current controversy. The Chamber was established in late 2018 by the PiS government to ferret out malfeasance among judges. It is formally independent of the Supreme Court and staffed by loyalists of the ambitious Minister of Justice, Zbigniew Ziobro, who has been criticized for suborning the rule of law and politicizing the judiciary. The chamber itself has occasionally shown flashes of autonomy, for example, refusing to investigate and prosecute three prominent cases. Nonetheless, it is seen as an effective tool that allows the government to discipline the judiciary.