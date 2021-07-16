In Los Angeles County, for example, every person hospitalized with covid-19 Friday was not fully vaccinated. While California has a relatively high rate of vaccinations — 63 percent of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, compared to 58 percent of the country overall — it is nonetheless home to more unvaccinated people than any other state by virtue of its size. According to the most recent CDC data, California has 14.7 million unvaccinated residents, 7.3 million of whom are adults. While that’s a big decline since the beginning of the year, it’s still more than any other state.