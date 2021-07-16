In their new book, ‘I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,' our colleagues Phil Rucker and Carol Leonnig report that the top U.S. military officer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, was “deeply disturbed” by Trump's rhetoric as he watched him address the “Save America” rally around noon prior to the certification of Joe Biden's election win. In the days leading up to 1/6, Gen. Mark A. Milley spoke to colleagues, friends, and lawmakers about the threat of a coup.
- “He described to aides that he kept having a stomach-churning feeling that some of the worrisome early stages of 20th-century fascism in Germany were replaying in 21st-century America. He saw parallels between Trump’s rhetoric about election fraud and Adolf Hitler’s insistence to his followers at the Nuremberg rallies that he was both a victim and their savior.”
- “This is a Reichstag moment,” Milley told aides. “The gospel of the Führer.”
- “They may try, but they're not going to f**king succeed,” Milley told his deputies, according to the Phil and Carol. “You can't do this without the military. You can't do this without the CIA and the FBI. We're the guys with the guns.”
- They report that at no time during “the Capitol siege began did these government and military leaders hear from the president. Not even the vice president heard from Trump.”
There's a plan for that: Milley was so concerned about what Trump might do post-election that he “drafted a plan for how to handle the perilous period leading up to the Inauguration,” the New Yorker's Susan Glasser reports.
- “He outlined four goals: first, to make sure that the U.S. didn’t unnecessarily go to war overseas; second, to make sure that U.S. troops were not used on the streets of America against the American people, for the purpose of keeping Trump in power; third, to maintain the military’s integrity; and, lastly, to maintain his own integrity. He referred back to them often in conversations with others.”
- “To concerned members of Congress—including Speaker Nancy Pelosi and [then-]Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell—and also emissaries from the incoming Biden Administration, Milley also put out the word: Trump might attempt a coup, but he would fail because he would never succeed in co-opting the American military,” Glasser writes.
Trump, who met with McCarthy on Thursday at his golf club in New Jersey, issued a statement in response to Carol and Phil's reporting: "I never threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government," Trump wrote in his statement, adding, "So ridiculous!"
- "Sorry to inform you, but an Election is my form of 'coup,' and if I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley," Trump added.
- Trump himself has continued to downplay the events of January 6, and has propagated conspiracy theories about Ashli Babbitt, a support of the former president and QAnon adherent who was fatally shot while violently storming the U.S. Capitol.
McCarthy released a statement after the meeting with Trump that made no mention of the select committee. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) named 8 members to the committee, including Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney. McCarthy has five slots to fill before July 27, when the committee is due to hold its first hearing.
- “I think it's a tough task in front of him to pick people that are really going to bring the answers that I want, that I think many of the American people want,” Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah), who voted in favor of establishing an independent commission to conduct an investigation, told us during an interview for Post Live on Thursday.
- Unanswered questions: “Who knew what when? Who knew – I mean, as I understand it, we knew this threat was there," said Curtis. "Who made the decisions not to beef up security? Who made the decisions? The big one for me is, who held the National Guard back, and why? These are serious questions, right? And I think I want to know all around, not just the president but the speaker and the leader and everybody, what was happening and who knew what and what decisions were made. I think those are critical for the American people.”
On the Hill
SCHUMER PLAYS HARDBALL BY SETTING DEADLINE: “Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday sought to move lawmakers one step closer to debating and potentially passing roughly $4 trillion in new federal spending, announcing his plans to hold a key chamber vote on a still-forming infrastructure deal next week,” our colleagues Tony Romm and Seung Min Kim report.
- “For an institution that hardly ever moves unless it is facing a deadline, Schumer’s announcement that he would hold a procedural vote on the infrastructure measure within days amounted to a hardball effort to push lawmakers into quickly finishing their work,” the New York Times’ Emily Cochrane writes.
- 100th time’s the charm? “Its passage in Congress remains far from assured, with a series of hurdles in the coming months, including filling in key details on taxes and spending and holding together a fragile Democratic coalition,” per the New York Times’ Jim Tankersley.
- “But if the plan’s central components become law, it would be the capstone achievement Democrats had promised when they won a pair of Senate elections in January to gain narrow control of Congress — and come with a reach that could exceed its cost.”
The policies
TEXAS DEMS MEET SLOW WASHINGTON: “The scores of Texas Democrats who fled Austin this week to block passage of a Republican election law and implore Congress for the passage of new federal voting rights protections arrived on Capitol Hill and quickly earned effusive ample praise from fellow Democrats,” our Post colleague Mike DeBonis writes.
- “But the accolades have not, so far, translated into real progress for the Texas state legislators, who arrived in Washington just as the congressional Democrats they are trying to prod into action on voting legislation have turned their full attention toward a trillion-dollar infrastructure deal and a potentially historic $3.5 trillion expansion of federal social and climate programs.”
- “The dynamics were on display Wednesday when President Biden arrived in the Capitol for his first in-person lunch with the Senate Democratic Caucus — a meeting that was largely devoted to the massive multi-trillion-dollar climate and safety-net plan, not to breaking a voting rights stalemate months in the making.”
- “And on Thursday, a contingent of Texas Democrats emerged from a meeting with one key senator — Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) — without securing any new concessions that would allow a voting bill to pass the Senate in the coming weeks.”
Where voting rights protections is a top priority: Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), “the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, was arrested Thursday along with several activists as she protested in a Senate office building for voting rights,” our colleague Vanessa Williams reports.
- “I stand in solidarity with Black women and allies across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote,” Beatty said in a statement regarding her arrest. “We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence us. Be assured this is just the beginning. This is our power. Our message.”
From the courts
SCOTUS’ TOP LIBERAL WANTS TO STAY PUT: “Justice Stephen G. Breyer has not decided when he will retire and is especially gratified with his new role as the senior liberal on the bench, his first public comments amid the incessant speculation of a Supreme Court vacancy,” CNN’s Joan Biskupic first reported.
- “Far from Washington and the pressures of the recently completed session and chatter over his possible retirement, Breyer, a 27-year veteran of the high court, [told Biskupic] Wednesday that two factors will be overriding in his decision.”
- “Primarily, of course, health,” said Breyer, who will turn 83 in August. “Second, the court.”
“What that second part means is really the crux here,” our colleague Aaron Blake writes. “Breyer did not detail what he meant by it, but it would seem to suggest that he has at least some regard for how the court might be constituted or at least function in the near and extended future.”
- “One way to read that — which liberals would prefer — is that Breyer potentially desires a like-minded replacement. A less politically overt summary of that would be that he wants to avoid the court’s being even more unbalanced than it is now, relative to the political leanings of the U.S. electorate.”
- “Another, though, is that he’s simply referring to his ability to serve ably and carry his weight as one of nine justices.”
- “This is not exactly what liberals want to hear,” the Intelligencer’s Benjamin Hart writes. “Just about every Democrat who’s paying attention would like Breyer to step down while their party still hold the slimmest of Senate majorities.”
Global power
1,300 MISSING AFTER DEADLY FLOODING IN WESTERN EUROPE: “At least 95 people are dead and about 1,300 are missing after devastating floods swept across a swath of Western Europe on Thursday, engulfing whole villages in raging muddy brown waters, overturning cars and forcing residents to evacuate,” our colleagues Loveday Morris, Jennifer Hassan and Luisa Beck report.
- “Among those killed were nine residents of an assisted-living facility for people with disabilities and two firefighters involved in rescue efforts across the region,” per AP News’ Frank Jordans.
- “Rescue operations were hampered by blocked roads and phone and Internet outages across the Eifel, a volcanic region of rolling hills and small valleys … Dozens of people had to be rescued from the roofs of their houses with inflatable boats and helicopters.”
- “Thousands bedded down for the night in makeshift shelters at gyms or with relatives after being evacuated from their homes over concern that, with the threat of more rainfall, flooding could spread and dams could collapse,” per Morris, Hassan and Beck.
“Speaking from Washington, where she is on an official visit to meet with Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that phrases such as ‘heavy rain’ and ‘flood’ were insufficient to describe the level of tragedy.”
- “I mourn those who lost their lives in this disaster,” she said. “We don’t know the number yet. But there’ll be many.”
About that meeting: “Biden and Merkel agreed to disagree about a Russian pipeline project that Washington opposes, while vowing to stand together against aggression from Moscow and anti-democratic action from Beijing,” Reuters’ Jeff Mason and Andrea Shalal report.
- “Transatlantic ties suffered under the tenure of former president Donald Trump, and both Merkel and Biden were eager to show the relationship was on the mend during their time together.”
- “For the most part, the trip appeared to be a triumph of the personal over policy,” per the New York Times’ Katie Rogers. “Biden joked that Merkel, who has worked with four U.S. presidents, ‘knows the Oval Office as well as I do.’ The chancellor referred to the president as ‘dear Joe’ several times as she extolled their friendly relationship, which has endured since his time in the Senate.”
What we’re watching: “Biden said on Thursday the United States is reviewing when it can lift restrictions that ban most-non U.S. citizens from traveling to the United States from much of Europe,” per Reuters’ David Shepardson.
- Biden said “he expects to be able to answer ‘within the next several days … from our folks in our COVID team as to when that should be done.”
👀After the news conference, the two attended dinner. This was the guest list:
Outside the Beltway
HAPPENING TOMORROW: “Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is expected to be questioned by investigators from the New York State attorney general’s office, signaling that a four-month-long inquiry into several sexual harassment accusations may be entering its final stages,” the New York Times’ Luis Ferré-Sadurní and William K. Rashbaum report.
- “Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark, the two outside lawyers hired to lead the investigation that is being overseen by Letitia James, the state attorney general, are expected to interview the governor in Albany.”
- “Once their investigation is complete, Kim, a former senior federal prosecutor, and Clark, a prominent employment lawyer, are expected to issue their findings in a public report. Its contents could be politically devastating for Cuomo, who is navigating one of the most turbulent points of his decade-long tenure.”
In the media
WEEKEND REEEADS:
- Hot Chuck Summer: Chuck Schumer is a weed warrior now. By the Intelligencer’s Benjamin Hart.
- The Tooth Party’s toothache: American Dental Association pressured to extract itself from Paul Gosar. By Vice News’ Tess Owen.
- For the billionaires looking outward and upward: Space flight is an exclusive fantasy. By the Intelligencer’s Sarah Jones.
- All news is local news: Outdoor dining reopened restaurants for all — but added to barriers for disabled. By The Post’s Brittany Renee Mayes and Maria Aguilar.
- L.A.’s longest war: Los Angeles goes to war with itself over homelessness. By the New York Times Magazine’s Jaime Lowe.
- ‘I’d begun to feel like a lamb being fattened for slaughter’: One by one, my friends were sent to the camps. By the Atlantic’s Tahir Hamut Izgil.
- The policy road often traveled: Weighing Haiti intervention, U.S. again faces a torturous dilemma. By the New York Times’ Max Fisher.
- 🔎Post Exclusive: Records reveal how Haitian American held in assassination probe financed a ‘personal security’ team. By The Post’s Shawn Boburg, Anthony Faiola, Samantha Schmidt and Dalton Bennett.
- Bend it like Italy: With Italian soccer victory, ‘Brexit completed’. By the New York Times’ Jason Horowitz.
Viral
