This “network of savvy affiliate marketers” -- which includes many of the most high-profile spreaders of vaccine disinformation -- has allegedly engaged in multiple potential violations of consumer welfare law, according to a June memo submitted to the agency by former Democratic FTC commissioner Terrell McSweeny, which was viewed by The Technology 202. The memo outlines several ways the network members participated in alleged deceptive advertising or made unsubstantiated claims about the effect products could have on autism or cancer -- highlighting the financial motivations behind repeat spreaders of health disinformation.