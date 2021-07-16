The House Democrats’ surreptitious escape to D.C. was hardly the first time that Texas lawmakers have fled their chamber to block bills. A dozen state senators known as the “Killer Bees” did the same thing in 1979. In 2003, Democrats in both the House and Senate left for neighboring states to delay a contentious plan that would redraw Texas’s legislative districts. And just this May, Texas House Democrats walked out to kill an election bill that was almost identical to the one Republicans are trying to pass now.