On the one hand, there is no disputing that misinformation plagues Facebook. On the other hand, there is a valid debate to be had about what role the government has to play in combating it. Conservatives and other critics of the Biden administration’s effort have pitched it as more than it is, claiming the government would be effectively censoring people — or even “spying” on them. This despite the fact that Facebook would still be responsible for its editorial decisions and that the so-called spying allegation is far from what it’s cracked up to be.