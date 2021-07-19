This is not a trivial question to answer. For one thing, there’s an obvious qualitative difference between something like rejecting coronavirus vaccines and believing the wilder aspects of QAnon. For another, this requires an apples-to-apples comparison within one data set. You can’t just say that 30 percent of Republicans believe in Theory A, according to Poll X, and 40 percent adhere to Theory B, according to Poll Y, and then figure out where A and B overlap. It’s like trying to figure out who would win the World Cup: Brazil’s national team from 1972 or Italy’s from 1996. (If you are deeply involved in international soccer and have feedback about my choices of teams for this example, please feel free to email me your complaints.) You get the point.