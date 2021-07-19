Citing the Texas State House Democrats’ bid to stop a new round of election laws in their state, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he’d “leave town” to stop Hill Democrats from passing the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package. “Noting that the Senate requires a quorum — the minimum number of senators present to conduct business — Graham said he ‘would leave before I'd let that happen,’” USA Today reports. “Graham's departure from Washington alone would not be enough to suspend business in the evenly divided Senate. All GOP lawmakers would have to join Graham in the bid to stop a vote on the bill over a lack of quorum.”