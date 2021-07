Schumer’s plan for cannabis reform is doomed to languish despite massive public support for legislation, writes the American Prospect’s Gabrielle Gurley. “The tragedy is that the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act draft is as comprehensive a framework for federal marijuana regulation as Americans are likely to get from the legislative mortuary that is the United States Senate. ... The fight under way now on Capitol Hill is an anomaly in one respect: There are clear avenues for certain compromises. ... [Still], one factor working in legalization’s favor is that Big Weed money is now pouring into politics.”