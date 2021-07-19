Suga’s predicament may help the opposition expand its seat share in the House of Representatives, currently just 147 out of 465, excluding independents. The CDP and the JCP could turn the election into a referendum on the Suga government’s handling of the pandemic and the Olympics, rather than a choice between alternative policy visions. Ultimately, much will hinge on turnout among uncommitted “floating” voters, who tend to be less supportive of the LDP when they vote. Current law allows only limited absentee mail-in voting, and fear of the pandemic might keep many voters home, reducing the threat to the ruling coalition.