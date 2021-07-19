The policies
SEARCHING FOR STABILITY: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will convene the country's top regulators for a meeting today to discuss stablecoins, digital currencies pegged to national currencies like the U.S. dollar.
The meeting follows a warning issued last week by Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell about the lack of oversight over the cryptocurrency market, and stablecoins more specifically since they are more freely transferrable like cash.
- “They are like money funds, they’re like bank deposits and they’re growing incredibly fast but without appropriate regulation,” Powell said during a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. “And if we’re going to have something that looks just like a money market fund or a bank deposit or a narrow bank and it’s growing really fast, we really ought to have appropriate regulation. And today, we don’t.”
Powell, along with Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler and Commodity Futures Trade Commission Acting Chairman Rostin Behnam, will also attend the meeting as government officials have become increasingly concerned by the risks posed by cryptocurrencies in recent months.
The Treasury said in a statement that the working group will “examine the current regulation of stablecoins, identify risks, and develop recommendations for addressing those risks” and “expects to issue written recommendations in the coming months.”
While the regulation of stablecoins could foster growth and innovation, the meeting has renewed concerns about potential policies that could significantly alter crypto markets:
- “Stablecoins are a crucial innovation capable of expanding access to, and increasing the usability of the US dollar amongst traders, the underbanked, fintech companies, and global markets,” Robert Leshner, the founder and CEO of the decentralized finance lending platform Compound Labs, told Power Up. “The rapid ascent of stablecoins proves the demand for blockchain-native financial markets. A sudden policy shift that dictates which crypto assets can exist, and how they should function, portends a broader intervention into crypto, and threatens to offshore the most important innovations of our generation.”
The Biden administration has already teased some plans that could effect crypto enthusiasts; in May, the Treasury Department announced plans requiring cryptocurrency companies to provide more financial information to the Internal Revenue Service — a reporting requirement that would hit firms with a value of more than $10,000.
But the regulatory issues around cryptocurrencies that are not tied to any existing currency are fairly distinct from the issues facing stablecoins, according to Josh Lipsky, the director of the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center.
- “There will be more regulation and oversight with anything that's growing with importance as a part of the U.S. economy… regulators could bless some existing stablecoins but come down hard on crytpo and that wouldn’t be inconsistent,” said Lipsky.
- Others cast doubt on the federal government's ability to further manage cryptocurrencies like bitcoin because it's considered by most to be a commodity (so it's subject to fewer rules for buying and selling): “It’s important to see decentralization on a spectrum — with bitcoin being the ultimate end of the decentralization spectrum,” Tyler Winklevoss, the co-founder and CEO of Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange, told Power Up. “I don’t think there will be an unwinding of the legality of bitcoin right now because it's classified as a commodity and people see it as a commodity like gold, and so I don’t think the genie is going back in the bottle.”
Today's meeting on stablecoins is also key to setting the stage for the Fed's efforts to develop its own digital currency. Powell announced in May a plan to release a research paper this summer further exploring the implementation of a central bank digital currency to be used alongside the traditional paper dollar.
- “You wouldn’t need stablecoins; you wouldn’t need cryptocurrencies, if you had a digital U.S. currency,” Powell said last week. “I think that’s one of the stronger arguments in its favor.”
- "Decisions made in the next ten months will influence how we spend money in the next 10 years," Lipsky added.
On the Hill
IT’S INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK — AGAIN: “President Biden’s economic agenda is set to face a major test on Capitol Hill this week, as the Senate barrels toward an early vote on a roughly $1 trillion proposal to improve the nation’s infrastructure even though negotiators still haven’t agreed on key details,” per our Post colleague Tony Romm.
- All about the Benjamins: “Despite months of frenetic talks, lawmakers are slated to return to the Capitol in the same political position in which they departed last week: They broadly support new spending to upgrade the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections, yet remain plagued by schisms over how to finance the still-forming package.”
- “Seeking to keep their coalition of about two dozen Democrats and Republicans intact, congressional negotiators in recent days said they opted to eliminate one of the key elements that financed their initial infrastructure blueprint.”
- “Senators had hoped to raise about $100 billion by empowering the Internal Revenue Service to pursue unpaid federal taxes, but Republicans balked at the idea out of a concern it would give the tax-collection agency too much power to scrutinize families’ and corporations’ finances.”
“The deal would have provided a $40 billion budget boost for the IRS after decades of cuts, funding that would presumably allow the IRS enforcement division to collect unpaid taxes,” Politico’s Myah Ward writes.
- “Recent IRS research says the annual tax gap between 2011 and 2013 was $441 billion, and a Treasury Department analysis used that figure to project a $584 billion gap for 2019.”
- “Without that provision, Democrats and Republicans were left scrambling into the weekend to try to identify alternative ways to pay for their infrastructure blueprint,” Romm writes.
- “Portman’s announcement underscores the difficulty facing the bipartisan group of Republican and Democratic senators in finding mutually agreeable ways to pay for billions of dollars of new spending their White House-backed plan calls for,” AP News reports.
Vote or no vote? “On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is planning to set in motion a Wednesday procedural vote to begin debate on the infrastructure proposal,” per Romm.
- But “Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said on Sunday that he will not vote to open debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill until he sees the legislation,” the Hill’s Olafimihan Oshin reports.
- “How can I vote for cloture when the bill isn't written?” Cassidy asked host Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”
The campaign
THE BIZARRE LIFE OF AN EXILE (OR 50+): “Celia Israel was putting finishing touches on her wedding last week when she learned that, instead, she had to drop everything and leave,” Politico’s Zach Montellaro writes.
- “The Democratic state representative from Texas had driven with her partner of 26 years, Celinda, to see a family friend who was making her outfit. They were set to get married on the floor of the Texas Capitol early in the morning on Thursday. But before Israel’s partner got fitted last Sunday, her phone buzzed with a text from fellow state legislator Gina Hinojosa.”
- “She said, ‘I need to talk to you.’ And I could just sense, like, ‘Oh no,’” Israel told Montellaro. “So I called her and I said, ‘Are you in jail?’ She said, ‘No, I’m going to have some news. I hate to tell you this, but your wedding isn’t going happen on Thursday.’”
- “Israel is one of the over 50 state House Democrats who fled Texas on Monday to deny Republicans a quorum for a major new elections bill that has stirred backlash … Democrats are in the minority in Texas, but Republicans can’t pass the legislation without them there — so they left.”
The fight continues. “Texas Democrats plan to hold a week-long virtual conference — based here in Washington — featuring influential civil rights activists and lawmakers,” The Post reported over the weekend.
- “Labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta will kick off the conference on Monday planned by the Texas House Democrats along with the Service Employees International Union and Mi Familia Vota, a national organization that aims to boost Latino voter turnout.”
- “The conference will highlight best practices for election administration and procedures including appearances by Democratic secretaries of state, local elections official and state legislators from states that have expanded voting rights, along with states that are currently fighting new voting restrictions.”
At the White House
THE ASCENSION OF RON KLAIN: “Ron Klain, who after a few near misses finally achieved his career-long goal of becoming the White House chief of staff, will turn 60 this summer,” the New York Times’ Mark Leibovich reports. “This is, as his boss might say, a big deal.”
- “Klain has previously hosted blowouts to celebrate his round-numbered birthdays, notably his 50th in 2011, when hundreds of friends and Obama administration luminaries descended on a Maryland farm for a state fair-themed extravaganza, complete with deep-fried Oreos and tributes to the honoree.”
- “Plans for his 60th have become such a source of Beltway status anxiety that a small universe of Washington strivers is angling for details: Some have asked White House contacts whether a celebration is in the works and if invitations have gone out.”
- “The commotion makes clear that Klain is an unquestioned man to see in the current White House, the most influential chief of staff of recent vintage and a marked departure from the four battered and marginalized short-timers who held the position under [former] president Donald Trump.”
“Klain, who was the chief of staff for Vice Presidents Biden and Al Gore, is viewed in and out of the West Wing as the essential conductor of administration business, a surrogate for the president and — in the mischievous portrayal of opponents — an all-powerful, unelected orchestrator of an ultraliberal agenda.”
Viral
A BRITISH INVASION: “California kindergartner Dani stunned her parents in May when she addressed her mom, who said she was going to the eye doctor, in a polished British accent: ‘Mummy, are you going to the optician?’ the Wall Street Journal’s Preetika Rana and Meghan Bobrowsky write.
- “And we were like, ‘the what?’” Dani’s father, Matias Cavallin, told Rana and Bobrowsky. “That’s like a college-level word,” he said. “At least, I wasn’t using it.”
- “The culprit? A wildly popular English cartoon about a preschooler pig named Peppa.”
- “Like 5-year-old Dani, children across the U.S. have binge-watched ‘Peppa Pig’ over the past year. They are emerging from the pandemic with an unusual vocabulary and a British accent just like the show’s namesake character.”
In the media
THE WEEK AHEAD:
Monday, July 19
- President Biden will deliver remarks on the economic recovery and bipartisan infrastructure proposal.
- Biden and First lady Jill Biden will welcome Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein to the White House. The visit comes months after Jordanian authorities thwarted an attempted coup by Abdullah’s half brother Prince Hamzah.
- Biden and Abdullah will participate in a bilateral meeting and an expanded bilateral meeting.
- Jill Biden will host a tea at the White House with Queen Rania.
Tuesday, July 20
- Biden will welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House to honor the team for their Super Bowl LV victory.
- Biden will hold a Cabinet meeting.
Wednesday, July 21
- Biden will travel to Cincinnati to visit a local union training center and participate in a CNN town hall.
- Jill Biden will visit the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, Ala.
Friday, July 23
- Biden will travel to Arlington, Va. to participate in a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.
- Jill Biden will attend the Opening Ceremonies of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.