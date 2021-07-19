One of the trends we’ve seen over the past year, applying to masking, distancing and vaccinations, is that those who are less worried about the virus are less likely to support measures to prevent its transmission. That makes sense, certainly, but it also means that places where vaccinations are low due to indifference are also less likely to be places where the population would support a renewed mandate on mask-wearing or new closures of businesses should things continue to get worse. A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll found that those who were unwilling to be vaccinated also thought officials were exaggerating the threat of the delta variant of the coronavirus, the highly contagious version that now makes up most new cases. One reason people — often Republicans — aren’t getting vaccinated is that they don’t treat the virus seriously. And if they don’t treat the virus seriously, they’re not going to make serious efforts to combat it.