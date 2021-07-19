In 2013, in advance of the fifth report, the New York Times reported on the broad sense that the IPCC was overly cautious, identifying two contentious issues — each of which was decided in favor of the more conservative position. Research from MIT and another group of American scientists found that the IPCC’s models were overly optimistic or ignoring the possibility of negative feedback loops, a situation in which one negative effect worsens another negative effect. (Thawing permafrost from rising temperatures in the Arctic, for example, can release more methane that contributes to warming.)