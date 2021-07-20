The inaugural committee itself has been the subject of an ongoing investigation, with the D.C. attorney general in January alleging improper payments by the committee. Other members of the campaign have also come under scrutiny for improper foreign lobbying, including Trump’s attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani. A firm run by former Trump campaign adviser and eventual national security adviser Michael Flynn did advocacy work on behalf of Turkey, leading to the eventual conviction of one of Flynn’s colleagues at the firm. That conviction was overturned, but Flynn was implicated in the Russia investigation after admitting to misleading federal officials during an early 2017 interview. Investigators probing Russian interference also arrested campaign adviser George Papadopoulos for lying to them; he served a brief term in prison. Flynn and Papadopoulos were also both pardoned by Trump.