by Dan Zak and Karen Heller: “Robert Gieswein is a good man, according to family and friends, who describe him as gentle and compassionate. His mother says he has ‘an amazing work ethic.’ His younger sister calls him ‘the most inspiring person in my life.’ He bought clothes and shoes for the residents of a nursing home where he worked as a nurse’s aide. The 24-year-old had no criminal history when he traveled to Washington, D.C., in January and, according to the U.S. government, joined a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol. Gieswein appears to be affiliated with the radical militia group the Three Percenters, the FBI says, and the leader of a ‘private paramilitary training group’ called the Woodland Wild Dogs. On Jan. 6 he donned goggles, a camouflage shirt, an army-style helmet and a military-style vest reinforced with an armored plate and a black pouch emblazoned with ‘MY MOM THINKS I’M SPECIAL.’ Then, wielding a baseball bat and a noxious spray, he stormed the U.S. Capitol, attacked a federal officer and helped halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election, the government claims...“‘If what the government says is true, then Mr. Gieswein committed assault on January 6,’ federal public defender Ann Mason Rigby said July 1 during a hearing on his detention. ‘The question before the court is: Is he incorrigibly violent? Is that a characteristic that cannot be controlled? And that’s why you have to look at his history.’ That’s what the U.S. District Court in D.C. is doing with at least 535 people who were somehow involved in the breach of the Capitol; there are hundreds of ongoing investigations beyond that... Were these people acting on their most deeply held convictions, or were they somehow not themselves on Jan. 6? ...