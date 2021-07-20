Steve Doocy is the rare Fox News host who is actually promoting vaccines. “During the past few months, as some of his Fox colleagues have cast doubt and uncertainty about the safety of the coronavirus vaccines, most notably prime-time star Tucker Carlson, Doocy has emerged as one of the network’s biggest advocates for vaccines,” Jeremy Barr reports. “Echoing comments made by Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Doocy told viewers on Monday that ‘99 percent of the people who have died have not been vaccinated. And so, what they’re trying to do is … make sure that all the people who have not been vaccinated get vaccinated.’ The host then went on to list some popular conspiracy theories about the vaccines — adding that ‘none of that is true.’ ... Fox News prime-time host Sean Hannity drew some praise Monday night when he implored viewers to ‘please take covid seriously.’ But he stopped short of directly encouraging vaccination, as Doocy had done.”