The Biden administration might be more supportive of regulation than its predecessor and the new Congress wants to crack down on security exports from the United States. It is unlikely that Russia and Wagner can be drawn into the regulatory fold, but their activities are prompting Western nations to coordinate around regulation and could boost compliance. Researchers have also argued that greater engagement with China could strengthen the Montreux system. However, there still is little sign of extending a code of conduct or standards to other services, making it more likely that the market will contribute to disorder, as it apparently has in Haiti.