Here, too, there are a lot of compounding factors, such as that Britain is more reliant on less-effective vaccines, moderating the lessons we might learn. It’s also the case that the United States has five times Britain’s population, so its 96 deaths per day are the equivalent of about 500 here — though that’s still a much better ratio of deaths to cases. Will the United States similarly see a tamped-down death toll? Or will our sheer numbers of unvaccinated people mean we’re destined to see a wildfire of infections rip through our millions of unvaccinated adults, including millions of seniors?