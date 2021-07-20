Greene tweeted Monday that the novel coronavirus was “not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.” More than 600,000 people in the United States have died from covid-19.
She also made claims about vaccine-related deaths and side effects, calling the covid-19 vaccines “controversial.”
In another tweet, Greene falsely claimed that “defeating obesity” would protect people from covid-19 complications and death.
Twitter added a warning to both tweets, labeling them as “misleading.”
Greene said in a statement that the suspension was “a Communist-style attack on free speech."
President Biden said last week that social media companies were “killing people” by allowing misinformation about the novel coronavirus and vaccines to spread on their platforms. “Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people,” he said.
After Facebook pushed back, Biden clarified his comments but said that “instead of taking it personally,” Facebook should focus on “the outrageous misinformation” about vaccines that was spreading on its platforms.
Biden’s comments came shortly after Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy issued an advisory about health misinformation online, which he said had caused some Americans to avoid vaccines or face masks, leading to “avoidable illnesses and death.” He called on tech companies to invest in addressing misinformation on their platforms.
Amid a recent rise in coronavirus cases in the United States, experts have noted that the vast majority of new cases are in unvaccinated people — even though health authorities have been toiling for months to make vaccines easily accessible for anyone who is eligible.
Last week, an Arkansas mother who had avoided getting herself and her 13-year-old daughter vaccinated said she wished that she “would’ve made better choices for her” after her daughter was hospitalized with covid-19. She said that misinformation had stopped her from getting vaccinated.
Greene apologized last month after she compared a supermarket’s face-mask policy to the Nazi practice of labeling Jews with Star of David badges.
Greene was suspended from Twitter twice earlier this year, but the company said those suspensions were mistakes made by its automated content review systems.