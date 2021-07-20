Prioritizing conflict prevention as part of pandemic recovery would require political commitment, international cooperation and resources to back up pledges. Some ways to do this include, for example, fully implementing the Global Fragility Act, a bipartisan effort signed into law in December 2019 that calls for all parts of the U.S. government to coordinate strategies to prevent conflict and focuses U.S. foreign assistance to reduce violence in fragile countries. Other measures include meeting the 40 percent spike in global humanitarian needs; and expanding long-term investment in human development and economic growth, which is crucial to building communities’ resilience to shocks and disasters.