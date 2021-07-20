- “The lawmakers are Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio), Jim Banks (Ind.), Rodney Davis (Ill.), Kelly Armstrong (N.D.) and Troy E. Nehls (Texas),” our colleagues Marianna Sotomayor, Felicia Sonmez, and Karoun Demirjian reported last night.
Three out of the five lawmakers chosen to sit on the committee objected to certifying the election results; all of them voted against impeaching former president Trump; and at least one of the members — Rep. Jim Jordan — spoke with Trump on the day of the insurrection. Here's what else we know:
- Rep. Jim Banks, chairman of the Republican Study Committee and an increasingly influential voice in the Republican Party, has been tapped as the ranking member for the committee. Banks was one of three Republicans in Indiana's Congressional Delegation who voted against Biden's electoral college victory.
- In a statement released after McCarthy's announcement, Banks accused Pelosi of creating the committee “solely to malign conservatives and to justify the Left's authoritarian agenda.”
- Banks curiously added that he “will do everything possible to give the American people the facts about the lead up to January 6, the riot that day, and the responses from Capitol leadership and the Biden administration.” [Notable: Biden was not the president on Jan. 6.]
- Rep. Jim Jordan, a high profile Trump ally who boasted to Power Up a few weeks back that he speaks “to [Trump] all the time,” has clashed frequently with Democrats and administration officials during congressional hearings. Jordan was one of the most outspoken Republicans in favor of efforts to block certification of the presidential results.
- Rep. Rodney Davis and Rep. Kelly Armstrong were among the House GOP lawmakers who did vote to certify Biden's win on Jan. 6.
- Rep. Troy E. Nehls, a freshman lawmaker who voted to overturn Biden's win, previously worked in law enforcement for over 25 years. He was credited with trying to help Capitol police keep the mob at bay as they tried to enter the House chamber.
On the Hill
ARE WE THERE YET?: As another infrastructure week ensues, Senate Democrats are continuing to draft the details of a $3.5 trillion package that aims to boost federal safety-net programs and combat climate change. And lawmakers involved in the bipartisan infrastructure bill talks are simultaneously scrambling to identify potential “pay-fors” after they decided over the weekend to back away from footing the bill in part through better enforcement of U.S. tax laws.
The juggling act means that if negotiators are unable to establish how they'll offset the cost of the $1.2 trillion plan to upgrade the nation's roads, bridges, pipes, ports, etc., Democrats are likely to have to “put physical infrastructure into the reconciliation” package, as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told reporters on Monday.
- “The last-minute struggle to nail down details of the blueprint for revitalizing roads, bridges, water pipes and broadband systems is threatening a bipartisan victory that stands not just at the core of Biden’s economic agenda, but also is intended as Exhibit A in the president’s case that bipartisanship is still possible in a divided Washington,” our colleague Seung Min Kim reports.
- Another issue: “Republicans were annoyed by Schumer’s insistence on holding preliminary Senate votes Wednesday to proceed to a debate on the agreement, which has not been finalized. The majority leader finalized his floor strategy on Monday night, teeing up a Wednesday vote that would allow the Senate to proceed to the bipartisan package.”
- Timing as it stands right now: “The Wednesday vote, Schumer said, was ‘simply about getting the legislative process started here on the Senate floor,’ and he indicated that he was prepared to put the bipartisan infrastructure legislation on the floor as early as Thursday should the group finalize it by then.”
- A potential solution: “One alternative source of revenue discussed by Republican and Democratic senators, along with the White House, is rolling back changes to Medicare prescription drug rules that were announced during the Trump administration. Back then, Health and Human Services pushed a ‘rebate rule’ that would end a widespread practice in which drugmakers give rebates to insurance middlemen in government programs such as Medicare to include those drugs in their coverage. The idea was to channel the money to consumers instead.”
- “In 2019, the Congressional Budget Office said that going ahead with the Trump rule would cost $177 billion over a decade, although officials involved in the ongoing infrastructure negotiations said it was difficult to pinpoint a precise figure. Portman said on Monday that revised figures from the CBO indicated that undoing the Medicare rule could yield as much as $186 billion, which would be a significant source of revenue to help pay for the infrastructure package.”
As it is, Democrats are haggling over how to fund competing priorities as they draft legislation detailing how the $3.5 trillion will be spent. Democrats have said that they'll expand Medicare benefits and get Medicaid expansion to adults in states that have refused it into their bill. They've also said that they'll include funding for “home and community-based services” (HCBS) but some Democrats and activists are already balking at the new spending levels being discussed by Senate negotiators.
- “Instead of the $400 billion in new spending that Biden requested and that experts say it would take to fund the Dingell-Casey bill fully, Senate negotiators are talking about reducing that substantially ― maybe by more than half, to less than $200 billion, according to multiple sources privy to discussions,” HuffPost's Jonathan Cohn reports.
Healthcare activist Ady Barkan, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2016, is out with a video this morning pressuring Democrats to ramp up HCBS spending:
- "Now politicians in Congress are saying we can't afford to guarantee this basic right… $150 billion for HCBS won't do the job. It isn't even enough achieve President Biden's objective of providing care to the 800,000 Americans stuck on care waiting lists
In the media
📚WHAT WE’RE READING: In part one of an interview about their book, “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year,” our Post colleagues Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig spoke with Tobi about how grim things actually became in the final year of former president Donald Trump’s presidency.
- “We were gobsmacked to learn how close America’s democracy came to actually breaking,” Rucker told Power Up. “During our interviews with more than 140 senior administration officials and other witnesses, we learned that Trump was even more unhinged and dangerous behind the scenes than we knew in real time.”
- “Some of the very most senior military officers were nearly in a panic about what President Trump might do,” Leonnig said. “They feared he would unleash the military or start an unnecessary war, simply to burnish his image, or more dangerously, to start a coup so he could maintain his grip on power.”
- “Many ardent supporters of President Trump — those who quietly stood by his side without objection — were privately gripped by fear about how he might imperil American lives and topple the democracy,” Leonnig said. “Some stayed simply out of fear that they would be replaced by someone who would allow Trump to do far worse.”
In the latest excerpt from their book, Leonnig and Rucker spoke with Trump about the election, his popularity within the Republican Party and a potential comeback:
- “Seventy days had passed since Donald Trump left Washington against his will. On March 31, 2021, we ventured to Mar-a-Lago, where he still reigned as king of Republican politics. We arrived late that afternoon for our audience with the man who used to be president and were ushered into an ornate sixty-foot-long room that functioned as a kind of lobby leading to the club’s patio.”
- “‘Used to be’ is not a phrase anyone dares use to describe the president inside his Palm Beach castle. Here, beneath the gold-leaf ceiling of winged griffins and crystal chandeliers, Trump still rules, surrounded day and night by applauding fans, obsequious courtiers, and dutiful servants.”
- “At the perfectly manicured Mar-a-Lago, none of the disgrace that marked the end of his presidency pierces Trump’s reality. Here, he and his aides work to maintain the gospel according to Trump, with the most important revelations being that Donald Trump was the greatest president of all time and was unjustly denied a second term.”
“Trump started the interview by pointing out his enduring and unrivaled power within the Republican Party. He explained that he didn’t intend to follow the path of former presidents, who largely bowed out of the nitty-gritty of party politics.”
- “He was proud to say he genuinely enjoys this sport he found so late in life, and believes he plays it better than anyone else. The parade of Republican politicians flocking to Mar-a-Lago all spring to kiss his ring had both energized him, he said, and proved the value of his stock.”
- “I think it would be hard if George Washington came back from the dead and he chose Abraham Lincoln as his vice president, I think it would have been very hard for them to beat me,” Trump said.
***
“This was one of the traits that had led Trump to the White House on full display: his extraordinary capacity to say things that were not true. He always seemed to have complete conviction in whatever product he was selling or argument he was making. He had an uncanny ability to say with a straight face, things are not as you’ve been told or even as you’ve seen with your own eyes. He could commit to a lie in the frame of his body and in the timbre of his voice so fully, despite all statistical and even video evidence to the contrary.”
In the agencies
BIDEN’S INFLATION HEADACHE: “President Biden on Monday said that he made clear to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell that the central bank should take any steps deemed to be needed to combat rising inflation and support the economic recovery,” our Post colleague Rachel Siegel reports.
- “As I made clear to Chairman Powell of the Federal Reserve when we met recently, the Fed is independent,” Biden said during a speech about the economy. “It should take whatever steps it deems necessary to support a strong, durable economic recovery.”
- “Monday’s remarks revealed direct communication between Biden and Powell about inflation as prices increase faster than many policymakers and economists projected.”
- “Resurgent inflation gives Biden one of those signature White House headaches: rising public concern, limited ability to resolve it, and risks attached to potential steps he might take,” CNN’s John Harwood writes.
🔮2022 Forecast: “The fact that Biden was addressing inflation at all is a sign of the growing concern among Democrats that rising prices will be a potent political cudgel for Republicans to wield against them in next year’s midterm elections,” CNBC’s Christina Wilkie writes.
- “The view of Biden’s economic advisers is largely unchanged: They don’t deny that prices are going up, but they insist the effect is transitory, and should disappear within a few months.”
- “If inflation continues apace for the rest of the year, however, it will fuel the Republican case that Biden’s domestic spending agenda is reckless, and that Democrats are trying to pump trillions more government dollars into an already overheated economy.”
Meanwhile, we just had our shortest recession ever, per the New York Times’ Ben Casselman.
- “The National Bureau of Economic Research, the semiofficial arbiter of U.S. business cycles, said Monday that the recession had ended in April 2020, after a mere two months.”
- “But while the 2020 recession was short, it was unusually severe. Employers cut 22 million jobs in March and April, and the unemployment rate hit 14.8 percent, the worst level since the Great Depression. Gross domestic product fell by more than 10 percent.”
- “The end of the recession doesn’t mean that the economy has healed. The United States has nearly seven million fewer jobs than before the pandemic, and while gross domestic product has most likely returned to its pre-pandemic level, thousands of businesses have failed, and millions of individuals are still struggling to get back on their feet.”
What we’re watching: “On July 29, the government will release its first estimate of the economy’s gross domestic product for the second quarter,” AP News’ Christopher Rugaber reports. “That will confirm whether the economy as a whole has reached its pre-pandemic level.”
At the White House
BIDEN TAKES ON FACEBOOK: “At the start of the pandemic, a group of data scientists at Facebook held a meeting with executives to ask for resources to help measure the prevalence of misinformation about covid-19 on the social network,” the New York Times’ Sheera Frenkel writes.
- “The data scientists said figuring out how many Facebook users saw false or misleading information would be complex, perhaps taking a year a more. But they added that by putting some new hires on the project and reassigning some existing employees to it, the company could better understand how incorrect facts about the virus spread on the platform.”
- “The executives never approved the resources, and the team was never told why … Now, more than a year later, Facebook has been caught in a firestorm about the very type of information that the data scientists were hoping to track.”