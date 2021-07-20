It is true that a relatively small study from the Cleveland Clinic (not yet peer-reviewed) indicated a significant level of protection for those who have already had covid. The takeaway from the study was not that those who have been infected should not get vaccinated — especially since the level of protection provided by prior infections can vary widely — but, in places where vaccine supplies were limited, they should go first to those who have not been infected. Other research, in fact, points to the utility of giving a one-dose booster of the vaccine to people who were previously infected.