More concerning is that they have also echoed Trump’s false claims about election fraud, incontrovertibly the central cause of the day’s violence. Jordan both explicitly claimed Trump won the election and toed the more palatable people-are-asking-good-questions line that became a common GOP compromise between Trump’s claims and reality. Banks in December sent a survey to constituents claiming there were questions about the “legality of some votes cast in the 2020 election” and asking whether he should oppose the certification of electoral votes on Jan. 6. He also supported a flawed lawsuit filed by Texas’s attorney general aimed at throwing out the votes in several states. Nehls, for his part, supported Trump’s efforts to undercut confidence in the vote before the election and on Jan. 5 announced he would object to the electoral-vote count, to “fight … for election integrity.”