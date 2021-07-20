Trump's candidate is being outraised in Texas. The election in Texas's 6th Congressional District is one week away, and state Rep. Jake Ellzey has run circles around Susan Wright, the widow of the district's most recent representative, who died after battles with cancer and covid-19 this year. Ellzey entered the final stretch with more than $1.7 million raised and nearly $500,000 left to spend; Wright raised less than half that, and had just over $164,000 in the bank. Trump endorsed Wright days before the May 1 primary, and his brief appearance on a Club for Growth-organized call for her represented his return to active political campaigning. But he's said nothing about the race since, and the Club has represented 100 percent of the pro-Wright advertising on TV. (The Club's PAC raised more than $6.5 million for the quarter.)