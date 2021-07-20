Nearly 60 Democrats from the Texas legislature came to Washington hoping to persuade Congress to pass federal legislation that would supersede efforts from Republicans in Texas to eliminate popular voting options. The lawmakers quickly secured meetings with Vice President Harris, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and other Washington politicians during their first week on Capitol Hill.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the staffer tested positive Monday and remains off-campus awaiting additional tests. The individual did not have close contact with the president or other White House principals or staff, Psaki added.
“We know there will be breakthrough cases but as this incident shows, cases in vaccinated individuals are typically mild,” she said.
Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, said the staffer has had no contact with the speaker since exposure.
“The entire Press Office is working remotely today with the exception of individuals who have had no exposure to the individual or have had a recent negative test,” he said in a statement. “Our office will continue to follow the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician closely.”
In addition to mingling with lawmakers from Maryland, Virginia and Georgia at a reception in their honor at a downtown D.C. restaurant Wednesday, the Texas Democrats also held a joint news conference in Alexandria, Va.
Some of them were scheduled to attend a church service hosted by Virginia Del. Luke E. Torian (D) on Sunday in Dumfries, Va. The service was canceled Saturday because of the coronavirus outbreak, a Virginia House of Delegates staffer told The Washington Post.