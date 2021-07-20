Technically, under the budget rules agreed by Congress, the tax bill was supposed to only increase the budget deficit by $1.5 trillion over 10 years. But there was too much pressure to add in as many tax goodies as possible, so Republicans decided to allow significant provisions, such as individual tax cuts, to expire a couple of years before the end of the period budgeted for the tax cut. Without those expiring provisions, the budget deficit would have been about $2.2 trillion over 10 years. Some experts believe the revenue loss of the corporate tax cuts is much higher than estimated, potentially making the budget gap even larger.