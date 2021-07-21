In contrast, highly organized religious communities such as the contemporary Catholic Church are better equipped to manage partisanship’s temptations. Individual clerics occasionally adopt blatantly partisan positions. However, they’re rarely supported by national conferences of bishops or by the Vatican, since these authorities would fully bear the risks and costs of radicalization and partisan capture. Thus, during Mexico’s hotly contested 2000 presidential campaign, which promised to bring an end to 70 years of secularist hegemony, the conservative challenger’s attempt to use the Virgin of Guadalupe as a campaign symbol faced resistance not only from secularists but also from the Catholic hierarchy. In the United States today, virtually no Catholic leaders have endorsed the “big lie” or QAnon. The few who have done so gain notoriety precisely because they are openly defying the church hierarchy.