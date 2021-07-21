Birnbaum: Spying is an ancient art form, and governments were surveilling each other and their citizens long before smartphones existed. Some of the people we approached weren’t that surprised to learn they were potential targets of surveillance; others were shocked. There are a few notable things about Pegasus: one is that it is indeed an especially powerful tool, able to burrow into the deepest corners of phones, including apps such as WhatsApp and Signal that consumers typically expect to be secure. Another is that we know it’s effective on iPhones, even though Apple has billed their products as being more protected than Androids and other phones. A third is that it makes it clear that we are entering a new period in which powerful spying tools are more accessible than ever before — even for countries that haven’t typically had especially powerful homegrown spy agencies. For the right price, many end users seem to have been able to license the technology and use it, not always for its theoretical purpose of fighting terrorism and ensuring national security.