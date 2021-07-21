Key: “Greater investments in public infrastruc­ture and social programs will lift productivity and labor force growth, and the attention on climate change will help forestall its increas­ingly corrosive economic effects,” Zandi concludes.

Moreover, the policies being considered would direct the benefits of the stronger growth to lower-in­come Americans and address the long-run­ning skewing of the income and wealth distribution. Passage of legislation is far from certain but failing to pass legislation would certainly diminish the economy’s prospects.”