“The proposed TracFone acquisition will bring value and benefits to value-conscious consumers in a myriad of ways,” Verizon spokesman Rich Young said. “As we continue to work through the regulatory review process, Verizon looks forward to providing current and potential TracFone customers with more choices, better plans at flexible prices, and access to our 5G network, all while we expand our offerings to value-conscious and low-income consumers. Lifeline is foundational to the acquisition, and in response to calls for time commitments, Verizon has committed to the Lifeline program for at least three years.” TracFone did not respond to a request for comment.