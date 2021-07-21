Although one could contest the idea that “most regular Americans” are touting weight loss as preferable to vaccination as an anti-coronavirus strategy, it is true that Greene is not speaking with the sort of reality-bound rhetoric that was generally expected of elected officials before, oh, about noon on Jan. 20, 2017. Her political emergence followed her vocal embrace of far-right claims and misinformation and, in fact, that’s what she brought to Washington. Although traditionalists might view the phrase “elected leader” as descriptive in both its “elected” and “leader” distillations, Greene sees her role as amplifying the voices of the public, however representative those voices she’s hearing happen to be. She’s following the gestalt reflected on social media, not leading the public’s understanding of the pandemic.