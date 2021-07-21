Aduhelm’s maker, Biogen, claims that the drug ameliorates conditions associated with Alzheimer’s disease by targeting the buildup of amyloid beta plaques in the brain. Biogen first tested the drug in two randomized, controlled clinical trials but stopped the trials when it became clear that they weren’t detecting a meaningful average treatment effect on the disease. In plain language, the trials didn’t provide good statistical evidence that the drug worked. However, another trial, with about one-eighth as many participants as the other two, showed a modest but statistically significant reduction in amyloid beta. That suggested that whether or not the drug helped Alzheimer’s, it helped prevent the buildup of the plaques, which some scientists believe cause the disease.