If we look at the number of vaccine doses distributed nationally and in blue and red states relative to the pause and to the lifting of the mandate, we can see those patterns pretty clearly. Using the number of doses distributed two weeks before the start of the pause as our baseline, we see that the number of vaccinations in all three groups increased one week before the pause began. During the pause, red-state vaccinations dropped below the baseline while blue-state vaccinations stayed above. But in the seven days after the pause was lifted, both the blue- and red-state averages and the national figure had dropped.