Greene has been an outspoken opponent of both the vaccine and efforts to contain the virus more broadly. She was elected to Congress having made a name for herself endorsing far-right positions — at times tipping over into the world of conspiracy theories — and since being sworn in has continued that pattern. She has falsely claimed that the virus is not dangerous and that losing weight is a better solution for preventing deaths from covid-19 than being vaccinated. (She used to run a gym.) She has consistently cast the wearing of face masks — a demonstrably effective means of curtailing new infections — as a violation of personal freedoms.