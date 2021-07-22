“On EPW, we’ve shown our ability to deliver bipartisan results on infrastructure: our water infrastructure bill passed the full Senate by a vote of 89-2 and our surface transportation reauthorization bill achieved unanimous committee support,” Carper said in a statement last night.

The White House and my Senate colleagues relied on these bills as the foundation for the bipartisan framework underway. I will not vote for infrastructure legislation if it fails to advance and fully fund these two vital priorities for investing in our nation’s future.