Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and a longtime Biden ally, released a statement last night threatening to vote no on the bipartisan infrastructure package if it doesn't full fund his bipartisan bills on clean water and surface transportation infrastructure that have already garnered overwhelming bipartisan support.
- “On EPW, we’ve shown our ability to deliver bipartisan results on infrastructure: our water infrastructure bill passed the full Senate by a vote of 89-2 and our surface transportation reauthorization bill achieved unanimous committee support,” Carper said in a statement last night. “The White House and my Senate colleagues relied on these bills as the foundation for the bipartisan framework underway. I will not vote for infrastructure legislation if it fails to advance and fully fund these two vital priorities for investing in our nation’s future.”
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) echoed Carper's statement and issued a similar statement after Senate Republicans voted against proceeding to consider the forthcoming bipartisan infrastructure bill last night. Like Carper, Duckworth stated that her support for the bill is contingent on fully funding their water infrastructure bill.
- “…I can’t commit to supporting a final bill if it does not include full funding for my Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act (DWWIA) at $35.9 billion over the next five years,” Duckworth said in a statement.
Frustrations rising: Democratic aides with knowledge of the matter say that the pair of statements reflect a messy, botched process in the negotiating room that’s led to confusion and rehashing some of the key provisions — even as lawmakers have said they'll have a completed bill before Monday.
- Aides familiar with the bill drafting process were less optimistic about the timeline after the developments of Wednesday evening: “There’s still a lot to sort out, and if the moderate EPW chairman and a rising star like Duckworth are feeling the need to publicly draw a line in the sand and threaten to tank the bill, that’s not a great sign,” a Democratic aide told Power Up.
Biden was bullish on passing the $1 trillion plan during a CNN town hall on Wednesday night: “The answer is absolutely, positively yes. I’m not just saying that.” He added to the Ohio audience, “We’re going to fix that damn bridge of yours going into Kentucky.”
“Republicans, however, declined to proceed on a bill that is still unfinished, saying they needed until at least Monday to resolve lingering disagreements over the scope of the infrastructure package and how to pay for it,” our colleagues Seung Min Kim and Tony Romm report.
- Reminder: “The bill would have required 60 votes to advance, and the final tally was 51 against it, 49 in favor. Schumer voted no, a procedural move that allows him to bring up the measure again soon if he chooses.”
“Another sticking point that remained Wednesday was how the package would deal with transportation policy, specifically the ratio of funding for mass transit versus highways,” per SMK and Tony.
- “The problem surfaced because leaders on the Senate Banking Committee — which would typically deal with the issue — have not been able to come to an agreement on consensus language that they would then hand over to the bipartisan negotiators.”
About the other chamber: “Some progressive House Democrats — and potentially 20 members of the pivotal Transportation and Infrastructure Committee — are signaling they'll vote against the Senate’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package,” Axios's Hans Nichols and Sarah Mucha report.
- “If it comes over in that form and it’s take-it-or-leave-it, I'm going to work to defeat it,” Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.), chairman of the T&I Committee, told Nichols and Mucha. “It’ll fail the House of Representatives,” he said. “You know, I voted against Obama's [economic] recovery act.”
- “We don't want to see our work taken for granted and just be a rubber stamp for the Republicans,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) told them. “I would guess there are 20 'no’s'” for the Senate bill.
In the agencies
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TACKLES GUN CONTROL: “Justice Department officials eager to stanch the rising tide of gun violence in America plan to ratchet up prosecutions of small-level ‘straw’ buyers of weapons that are later transported to major cities and used in crimes,” our Post colleague Devlin Barrett reports.
- Happening today: “Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to launch a series of ‘strike forces’ to combat gun trafficking in Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco area.”
- “The effort does not involve more agents, officials said, but rather a refocusing — particularly of investigators at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — to crack down on the sources of illegal guns.”
THE BACK-TO-OFFICE CONUNDRUM: “The Biden administration’s effort to bring much of the massive federal workforce back to the office this fall is facing a new disruption just as the government was firming up detailed plans to move past the coronavirus pandemic,” our Post colleague Lisa Rein reports.
- “Hundreds of agencies submitted their return-to-office plans to the White House budget office to meet last Monday’s deadline, laying out how they would begin to phase out remote work for hundreds of thousands of employees after Labor Day, with a full return to federal offices planned by the end of the year.”
- “But with the more contagious delta variant surging and sending tens of thousands of unvaccinated people to hospitals across the nation, trepidation over the reentry plans has risen among some Biden administration officials, people aware of the planning say — and unions that represent federal employees are voicing concerns about their members’ safety through collective bargaining.”
Between a rock and a pandemic place: “The president sees defeating the coronavirus as critical to his presidency, and any return to lockdowns or other restrictions would likely represent a political setback.”
- The discussions come as “top White House aides and Biden administration officials [debate] whether they should urge vaccinated Americans to wear masks in more settings as the delta variant causes spikes in coronavirus infections across the country,” per our colleagues Annie Linskey, Dan Diamond, Tyler Pager and Lena H. Sun.
- “The high-level discussions reflect rising concerns across the administration about the threat of the delta variant and a renewed focus on what measures may need to be reintroduced to slow its spread.”
The policies
THE INFLATION BOOGEYMAN: “President Biden dismissed concerns that the U.S. will experience persistent inflation as the economy emerges from the pandemic while cautioning that restaurants and others in the hospitality sector may take longer to recover,” during Wednesday evening’s town hall event in Cincinnati, per Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook and Katia Dmitrieva.
- “‘There will be near-term inflation’ because the economy is picking back up,” Biden told CNN’s Don Lemon during the event. “But most economists believe that ‘it’s highly unlikely that it’s going to be long-term inflation that’s going to get out of hand,’ he said.”
- “Inflation has become a political liability for the White House in recent weeks … A significant portion of the recent inflation has been tied to areas of the economy experiencing parts shortages or surging demand stemming from reopening, including cars, hospitality and lumber — a point Biden has stressed and reiterated.”
- “It’s rational, when you think about it. The cost of an automobile is kind of back to what it was before the pandemic,” Biden said.
“It was some tough economic love,” CNN’s Kevin Liptak writes. “But Biden was trying to make a point about the major changes he is trying to affect on American workers’ lives in his first year in office, convinced whatever side effects being felt right now pale in comparison to the larger benefits down the road.”
- And we may have even bigger fish to fry: “Inflation isn’t the biggest problem facing the U.S. and global economy,” the Wall Street Journal’s Sam Goldfarb writes. “The biggest risk to markets right now is underwhelming growth, rather than the runaway price increases feared earlier in the year.”
- “Though hiring has picked up in subsequent months, it has remained below the million-a-month pace that many had been anticipating.”
- “Meanwhile, the emergence of coronavirus variants has eroded optimism about the outlook for the entire global economy.”
THE FUTURE OF THE FED: “Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell enjoys broad support for his renomination among top White House advisers, though the decision is expected later this year and hasn’t yet been put in front of Biden,” Bloomberg’s Saleha Mohsin, Nancy Cook, and Jennifer Jacobs write.
- “Biden officials are keeping an open mind about how the administration can put its stamp on the central bank through personnel choices, including the chair.”
- “Experts and outside analysts say that if Biden is looking to change leadership at the Fed, current governor Lael Brainard is a likely candidate.”
- “The president passed her over for treasury secretary, with progressives criticizing her record on climate change and financial regulation, but they have indicated openness to her being Fed chair.”
In the media
👂LISTEN: “When former president Donald Trump sat down for an interview in late March at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., he described the events of Jan. 6 as largely peaceful and his supporters as friendly, saying the audience he addressed at a rally on the Ellipse before the attack on the U.S. Capitol was a ‘loving crowd,’” per our colleagues Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker.
- “Five people later died after thousands of his supporters beat back police to storm through barricades and charge inside the Capitol, and hundreds of lawmakers and their staffers were forced to scramble for safety.”
- “But Trump, speaking in an exclusive interview for the new book ‘I Alone Can Fix It,’ said the mob was ‘ushered in’ by police.”
- “He also detailed his disappointment in and anger with then-Vice President Mike Pence and would not commit to selecting Pence as his running mate if he runs again in 2024. ‘I’m not locked into anything,’ he said.”
Viral
