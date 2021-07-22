Kirk was referring to the latest in a series of analytical errors by audit backers; Doug Logan, whose Cyber Ninjas firm was contracted to run the audit, suggested that tens of thousands of ballots cast in person were actually “mail-in ballots where there is no clear record of them being sent.” At the same time, audit supporters have begun suggesting that critics of the process, rather than criticizing it, should prove a negative: that substantial fraud did not occur last year. Mark Finchem, one of the GOP secretary of state candidates, began selling #ProveIt merchandise this week. In an email to donors, Finchem rattled off a series of allegations that had been debunked, some as long ago as late last year, and insisted that the fact that anyone still asked about them showed that the election's defenders needed to prove him wrong.