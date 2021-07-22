Mullis also netted a $2,000 contribution from Peter Conlon, an Atlanta-based executive at Live Nation, an entertainment company that signed the letter. Conlon served as national fundraising director for former president Jimmy Carter and has continued to donate large sums to Democratic candidates. In a statement, Conlon said, “I strongly support voting rights for all, and personally contributed to Senator Mullis because he has been a strong voice for music in the Georgia Senate and I appreciate the work he did passing a tax credit for musicians who were out of work due to the pandemic.”