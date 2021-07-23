Sen. Ron Johnson (R) said he may not be the best candidate for the 2022 midterms in what is expected to be a competitive Senate race in Wisconsin. "I want to make sure that this U.S. Senate seat is retained in Republican hands," Johnson told conservative talk show host Lisa Boothe. “You see what the media’s doing to me. I may not be the best candidate. I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win, if I don’t think I was the best person to be able to win.” Johnson also said he’s disappointed with his own accomplishments while in office. “I feel really bad that I’ve been here now probably 11 years and we’ve doubled the debt,” Johnson said. “Obamacare’s still in place, and we’ve doubled the debt. I don’t feel like my time here has been particularly successful.”