The scale of that allegation alone is laughable: Somehow 18 times more illegal votes were cast in 2020 than there were home burglaries in 2019, but authorities could only identify two dozen? And this occurred despite the incredibly complicated logistics of conducting such a crime, from the thousands of people at various levels of government who’d need to be involved to the sheer luck required to cast the ballots without conflicting with actual voter preferences. But recent Economist-YouGov polling shows that most Republicans — three-quarters of them — do think this happened last year. Research from Pew Research Center published on Thursday shows that only 30 percent of Republicans have any confidence that Americans are prevented from casting illegal votes. (Most Democrats are correctly confident that illegal voting is not rampant.)