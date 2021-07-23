It’s important to put Pelosi’s hardball in context. Legal scholars David Pozen and Joseph Fishkin argue that the parties play hardball asymmetrically: Republicans are more likely to play than Democrats, as we’ve seen with such maneuvers as when then-Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and the GOP-led Senate refused to consider President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee for nearly a year because of the approaching presidential election, and then confirmed Trump’s nominee in a record amount of time in 2020 just days before voters went to the polls. Second, legal scholar Jed Shugerman argues for a difference between hardball — sliding hard to reach the base — and beanball — trying to hit the batter in the head.